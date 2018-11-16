WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — Wright City picked up just shy of 10 inches and that was good news for the only hardware store in town.

“We like the snow, it's good for business,” Aaron Holiway said.

He and his brother have owned the business for two and half years, and he admitted it isn't easy.

"It's been a little rough. Menard's people go down to Wentzville, but we're growing a lot of new business here,” he said.

Mother Nature is helping.

"Long toboggan sleds, they sold, we had those full of 50 shovels, they sold, and we had 63 bags of salt and this is all that's left,” Aaron said.

He said all that merchandise was left over from last winter, when no one needed them.

"Last year I was really freaking out,” he said.

But the rare November storm settled his nerves.

"It really makes me feel good a lot of people came in here,” he said.

