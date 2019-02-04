FLORISSANT, Mo. — The unopposed, incumbent candidate in the Florissant judge’s election hopes voters write in a candidate to save the city roughly $80,000.

Judge Dan Boyle is on the ballot unopposed but just days after the cutoff, he informed the city he was moving to Oklahoma to care for ailing family members.

He asked current city prosecutor Mary Elizabeth Dorsey to fill his seat. She elected to run as a write-in candidate to prevent a special election in August that would cost roughly $80,000.

"I think people just want to be treated with respect. That's what I’ve always tried to do as a prosecutor. that's what I plan to bring as a judge,” Dorsey said.

The city charter prevents a candidate from assuming a role they didn’t win. Dorsey is just trying to do what’s right by the tax payers.

“Seriously, it's a substantial expense,” Dorsey said. “What's $80,000? Is it another police officer on the street? Street repair? Public works department? parks department? Our city has a lot of other uses for $80,000.

If elected, Dorsey would become the first female judge in Florissant.