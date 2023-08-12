Child dead, multiple adults injured in wrong-way crash near Wentzville

The 7-year-old was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 7-year-old child is dead after the car they were riding in was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver near Wentzville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The child was traveling in a car with two other adults on Interstate 70 near David Hoekel Parkway when the crash happened, troopers said. They were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The two adults in the car with the child, a 42-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, sustained moderate and minor injuries respectively. They were transported to the same local hospital for treatment.

Troopers arrested the 42-year-old wrong-way driver under suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the patrol said. The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a separate hospital.

Authorities have not released details about the events leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. 5 on Your Side will update this article with the latest information as it is released.

