Man dies in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after a crash involving two tractor-trailers along Interstate 44 in St. Louis County Monday night.

The crash happened at around 9:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near Highway 141. According to a crash report, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling the wrong way on I-44.

A tractor-trailer attempted to avoid the Jeep, but the Jeep ended up hitting the tractor-trailer. The Jeep then traveled off the roadway and hit a concrete barrier. The Jeep traveled back onto the roadway and was hit by a second tractor-trailer and a Lexus.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 75-year-old Michael Branlett of Gray Summit, Missouri. The driver and passenger in the Lexus suffered minor injuries in the crash.