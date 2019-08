ST. LOUIS – ‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ is coming to the Enterprise Center this fall.

The event card lineup includes, Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans. The lineup is subject to change. It’ll start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Tickets range from $20 to $125 and go on sale Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

