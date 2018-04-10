ST. LOUIS – A tiny house made by high school students is up for auction. Bidding starts at $6,500 for the tiny home created by students in Ritenour High School’s geometry construction class.

In January, students began building the tiny house to sell to the highest bidder.

All proceeds will go back into funding the program. Click here to bid on the tiny house.

An open house for anyone interested will be held on October 17 from 4-6 p.m.

The tiny house features:

220 square feet

160 square feet of living space;

60 square feet loft area

8,000 BTU Heat/AC combo unit

Three dedicated 15 amp outlets for AC/Heat, refrigerator and oven

Home Depot premium Shaker kitchen cabinets

IKEA slate grey laminate countertop

Stainless steel sink

Premium Behr exterior paint

Wilke double pane Low-E argon gas insulated windows

Electric wire Romex 12-2 with ground

Full bath roughed in: toilet, sink, shower ready for fixture installation.

Two cable outlets for television

WiFi capabilities

Outside LED porch light with switch

Dimmable LED ceiling lights

Two flat screen television swivel mounts (televisions not included)

Porcelain bathroom sink with faucets

Lofted bedroom

Double pane Low-E argon gas insulated sliding glass door

Outside deck

Simple water hookup

Buyer is responsible for pickup and delivery of the tiny house. Sold as-is with no warranty of any kind, the school district said.

More about the Ritenour Geometry in Construction Program:

The Ritenour School District Geometry in Construction program helps students learn about careers such as carpentry, engineering, architecture, construction management and various construction trades. Students gain an understanding of the interrelation of geometry and construction by designing and constructing theater sets for high school productions, storage sheds, tiny homes and more.

Students not only learn math skills and best practices for business entrepreneurship, but also important life skills, such as teamwork, accountability and seeing mistakes as opportunities for growth and improvement.

