ST. LOUIS — You can now buy a new salsa inspired by Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter at Schnucks.

‘Bueno Mojo Salsa’ is now available at St. Louis area Schnucks. A spokesperson for Schnucks said the salsa is expected to sell out because it is made fresh and requires special packaging.

“Carp personally worked with one of our top chefs so that we could package his secret recipe and share it with Cardinal nation,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock. “Many of our customers are also fervent Cardinals fans, so we’re thrilled to bring Bueno Mojo Salsa to them.”

Customers are limited to two containers. The 16-ounce container costs $6.99. Schnucks will donate a portion of the proceeds to Cardinals Care.

Another delivery is expected to hit store shelves Saturday.

“There are just over two weeks left in the regular season, and we need as much bueno mojo as possible to push us into the playoffs and beyond,” said Carpenter.

In July, Carpenter had a remarkable turnaround on how he was playing. “When you have a day like @MattCarp13 had yesterday you keep everything in your pre-game routine the exact same... right down to the homemade salsa,” the Cardinals tweeted in July.

What a month for the Birds!! Can you feel that #BuenoMO🌶O... #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) September 1, 2018

Carpenter continued to eat his infamous salsa and it kept him on fire.

READ MORE: 'If I can open it, I can play!': Carpenter's salsa comes in handy after he's hit by pitch

