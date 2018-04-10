ALTON, Ill. – You can now watch the reality show that features six Alton businesses. The city won through online voting to be part of the third season of ‘Small Business Revolution.’

The Metro East city was up against 30,000 small towns for the Hulu show. Other cities that competed include, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Bastrop, Texas; Martinez, California and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Click here to watch this season

Season 1 featured Wabash, Indiana and Season 2 featured Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania. The Hulu show was created by Deluxe Corporation to help small businesses.

RELATED: 6 Alton businesses to be featured on reality show

Watch the moment the City of Alton found out they won:

© 2018 KSDK