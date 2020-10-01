ST. LOUIS — All-star weekend in St. Louis is fast approaching, and there will be no shortage of cool events for fans to participate in.

Of course the skills competitions and the actual All-Star Game itself are the highlights, but there will be something for everyone throughout the entire weekend.

If fans are really looking to get into the action during all-star week, the All-Star 5K might be right up their alley.

The 5K will be held on Saturday, January 25 starting a 9 a.m. at Union Station downtown.

Runners will start at Union Station, head east down Market Street, and then loop around Pine and Olive streets to end back at Union Station.

It's $35 to register through January 19, $40 to register through January 24 and then $45 if you register on race day. Organizers are saying that participation is limited.

Registering to run will also net you a custom all-star themed race shirt and bib, finisher medal, electronic timing chip, race refreshments and entry to win St. Louis Blues prizes.

There is also an option to be a "virtual runner" for the race, so you can still participate in the event from wherever you are.

You can find more information on the All-Star 5K by clicking here.

