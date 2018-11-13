ST. LOUIS — Winter is coming.

Well, if you look at this week's weather, it might as well already be here. And what goes better with the cold weather than a nice fire.

If you are a city resident and your stock of firewood is looking a little light, the St. Louis Forestry Division has good news for you.

Starting today, they will have free firewood at three different parks available for pickup. The wood comes from the removal of dead or damaged trees from city streets and parks.

The wood will be available at:

Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera Parking Lot

Carondelet Park - Compost and Recycling location off Holly Hills Drive

O'Fallon Park - North of Picnic Site #4

The wood is available on a first come, first served basis. Trees will continue to be cut down, and new wood is dumped every Tuesday at around 3 p.m. until March of 2019.

Commercial vehicles and trailers are not allowed because of park restrictions.

If you have questions, you can call (314) 613-7200.

