ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising motorists to limit travel starting on Friday and throughout the weekend as a series of winter storms will impact roads across the state.

“For your safety and the safety of our crews, we ask everyone to avoid unnecessary travel once the storm begins,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer / Chief Safety and Operations Officer. “If you don’t have to travel, please stay off the roads.”

The National Weather Service is predicting snow to move into the area Friday around 2 p.m. The forecast shows the heaviest bands of snow will fall during the evening rush hour – between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. There is also the possibility of a light glazing of ice in the southern part of the state. A second round of snow is in the forecast for Saturday.

MoDOT said it was out on Thursday to prep the roads ahead of the winter storms.

“Timing is everything. This storm is going to move through our area during evening rush hour when traffic volumes are normally high. If possible, adjust your travel time tomorrow evening. Less traffic on the roads gives our trucks room to work more efficiently while clearing the roads,” District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said.

MoDOT crews will be fully staffed with more than 200 plow trucks ready to plow snow off the roads throughout the duration of this snowstorm.

How MoDOT prioritizes plowing efforts:

• MoDOT’s first priority is to return interstates and major roads to mostly clear driving conditions as soon as possible after a storm ends.

• MoDOT prioritizes the routes for plowing from highest volume roads to the lowest volume. Interstates are always first.

• All the remaining less-traveled roads will be plowed to allow for two-way traffic concentrating on hills, curves and intersections. These lower-volume roads will likely remain somewhat snow covered until the higher-volume roads are mostly clear.

• After a storm ends, crews continue to work on roads on a 24-hour response until these objective are met, monitoring slick spots overnight.

“To maximize our resources, MoDOT’s maintenance crews are deployed wherever they’re needed. If a winter storm hits one part of the state, crews from less-affected areas are ready to go,” Allmeroth said.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.