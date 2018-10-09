ST. LOUIS – A new salsa inspired by Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter will be available at Schnucks later this week.

‘Bueno Mojo Salsa’ will be available at St. Louis Schnucks starting September 13.

In July, Carpenter had a remarkable turnaround on how he was playing. “When you have a day like @MattCarp13 had yesterday you keep everything in your pre-game routine the exact same... right down to the homemade salsa,” the Cardinals tweeted in July.

What a month for the Birds!! Can you feel that #BuenoMO🌶O... #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) September 1, 2018

Carpenter continued to eat his infamous salsa and it kept him on fire.

READ MORE: 'If I can open it, I can play!': Carpenter's salsa comes in handy after he's hit by pitch

© 2018 KSDK