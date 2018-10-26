MULBERRY GROVE, Ill. – The Bond County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers after an incident Thursday afternoon in Mulberry Grove.

Police learned a young girl was walking near Wall and Second Streets when she was approached by two men in a bluish-green or teal colored Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with a Missouri license plate.

One of the occupants tried to yell at the girl. Police have been unable to find the suspect vehicle and are checking surveillance video to try and find it.

“In this instance the young girl did a good job by running from the area to a safe place where she was able to alert an adult quickly,” Bond County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information should contact the Bond County Sheriff’s Office at 618-664-2151.

