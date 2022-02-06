Police: 2 young sisters accidentally shot after finding parent's gun in Spanish Lake

One is in critical condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Two young girls were accidentally shot at a Spanish Lake home Sunday after finding their parent's gun.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a call for a shooting at 1200 block of Scott Avenue around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found the two girls inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

An initial investigation suggests one of the girls found their parent’s firearm in a coat and it fired accidentally, the department said in a press release.

Both children were injured in their lower extremities. They were both taken to the hospital, where one was listed in critical condition. The other girl's injuries were non-life-threatening. No one else was injured.

It is unclear of the exact ages of the siblings.

No charges have been filed at this time.