Police: 2 young sisters accidentally shot after finding parent's gun in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Two young girls were accidentally shot at a Spanish Lake home Sunday after finding their parent's gun.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a call for a shooting at 1200 block of Scott Avenue around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found the two girls inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
An initial investigation suggests one of the girls found their parent’s firearm in a coat and it fired accidentally, the department said in a press release.
Both children were injured in their lower extremities. They were both taken to the hospital, where one was listed in critical condition. The other girl's injuries were non-life-threatening. No one else was injured.
It is unclear of the exact ages of the siblings.
No charges have been filed at this time.
This investigation is ongoing. We'll update you as more information becomes available.