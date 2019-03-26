ST. LOUIS — A young Jefferson County mom is living every parent's worst nightmare. She'll attend the funeral of her son and daughter, who died with other family members in a head-on collision last week.

"Enjoy the little things, stop and smell the flowers," Paula Mesey said. "Because just in the blink of an eye, life changes."

Paula Mesey scrolls through her phone. Photos of her youngest two children — Isaac Pratt, 5, and Alayah Pratt, 4 — are all she has left of them.

"We used to go puddle-hopping," she said as she pulled up a home video showing the brother and sister side-by-side, as they always were.

"They were like two peas in a pod," Mesey said. "They're only a year apart, so they were really close to each other. It was really nice watching them grow up and be so protective and them being each other's best friends."

The outdoors meant a lot to Paula and to her kids. Mesey's grandmother, Catherine Coleman Mesey, was taking the children to the same fishing hole she'd frequent with Paula on the day of the fatal accident.

Paula's uncle, Michael DeClue, was behind the wheel when their car crossed the center-line on Highway 47 in Franklin County and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Paula says she's leaning on her friends as she tries to maintain sobriety through the heartache. A struggle with drugs kept her away from her kids for the last six months.

"It's actually really, really hard," Mesey said. "A lot of my family is worried about me, which I get it."

Mesey says her two youngest were inseparable in life. This weekend, the family will say their final goodbyes to Isaac and Alayah as the siblings are laid to rest together.

Paula's father is covering funeral costs for all four family members, but she is trying to raise some funds too. There is a GoFundMe set up, and Mesey says you can donate directly to the funeral home under any of the victims' names.

