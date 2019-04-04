Amazing... A 14-year-old found near Cincinnati says he is an Illinois boy who went missing in 8 years ago. In 2011, 6-year-old Timmothy Pitzen's mother picked him up at school in Illinois, took him to the zoo and a water park, and then killed herself at a hotel, leaving a note in which she said her son was fine but that no one would ever find him. On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy came forward to tell authorities he is Timmothy. The boy claimed he escaped from two kidnappers in the Cincinnati area and then fled across a bridge into Kentucky.

Game off... Sadly, that's still the call today as the weather has forced the Cards home opener to be pushed to Friday. Meteorologist Chester Lampkin says it will be raining off and on all day today and the Cardinals made the decision early yesterday afternoon to push the game back so they could ensure it would be played. First pitch is at 3:15 against the Padres.

Cardinals Vs. Pirates last night

Retiring the pipes... The iconic voice of the Blues games will soon retire his golden pipes. Charles Glenn has sung The National Anthem before every game for the past 19 years. Glenn says he’s been fighting Multiple Sclerosis for several years and wants to go out on top. He still plans to perform with his band, The Charles Glenn Group and isn’t ruling out an occasional guest appearance at future games.

What happened to Stephanie Steiner?... Her family is asking for information in the suspicious death of the St. Louis mom found dead in a south St. Louis County quarry. Police have called Steiner's death suspicious. Her ex-husband said she was never suicidal, adding authorities told him that there were no signs of trauma on her body. The family asks anyone with information about Steiner's death to contact police.

