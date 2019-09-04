ST. LOUIS — The Police Athletic League (PAL) and Youth and Family Center (YFC) need your help raising $50,000 for a new wood basketball court.

The current cement court at YFC causes a lot of problems for athletes.

“A new wood gym floor for here because people could hurt themselves if somebody fall down, hits their head because the ground is hard,” said athlete Brandon Irons.

Long term pain and traction are issues as well.

“It’s not good,” Hercle Ivy, YFC sports director said. “The kids don't enjoy it, they have knee problems. The things that they do and how we try to teach them to cut and that kind of thing. The floor is very, very slippery. We are trying to get kids a scholarship through our athletic program.”

The mission for both organizations is the same – get kids off of the street and into the game but many older kids don’t want to play because of the court.

Ivy said sports is a path to college for many athletes in north St. Louis.

The YFC is supported by United Way but the funds aren’t enough to cover the costs. The organization has been trying to get a new court for several years, but things have come to a head as fewer older athletes continue to show up.

If you’d like to know more, reach out to The Youth and Family Center at (314)436-9057 or the PAL at (314)444-5967.