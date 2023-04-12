Yuengling sees huge demand in Missouri after expanding to the state in February

Even with the brew being available for weeks, distributors say demand has remained high.

ST. LOUIS — It has been more than two months since Yuengling arrived in Missouri, and beer drinkers and distributors are still buzzing.

Yuengling expanded its selling market to three new states, including Missouri, in 2023, with draft beer arriving on Feb. 6. Bottles hit store shelves a month later.

According to a post from Beer Business Daily on March 27, wholesalers in the state have been selling out of the brew. One of the wholesalers told the publication that some of their accounts reported 70% of their pours coming from Yuengling Lager.

Brad Bates, the executive director of the Missouri Beer Wholesalers Association, said Yuengling had unique features that made its success possible.

"Yuengling is unique in that many people have already had a Yuengling in other states, so it had quite a fan base to begin with," he said.

Yuengling is the oldest operating brewing company in the United States. It was founded in 1829 when D.G. Yuengling started brewing Lord Chesterfield Ale and Dark Brewed Porter, which are still part of the company's lineup today.

Beer Business Daily said Yuengling's big start in Missouri outpaced expectations compared to recent expansions into Texas.

If you are still trying to track down Yuengling, Beer Business Daily said demand typically cools a few months in, so you should get your chance in the near future.