WILDWOOD, Mo. – Hidden Valley Ski Resort announced it has received final construction approval for the resort’s new ‘ZipTour.’

“On behalf of the team at Hidden Valley Ski Resort and Peak Resorts, we are excited to add this unique amenity, which will greatly enhance our facility during the spring, summer and fall month. The addition of the ZipTour will be a welcome complement to our existing skiing, riding and tubing operations and we look forward to serving the local and regional community for years to come with our broad array of outdoor adventures.” General manager Greg Gavrilets said.

The new ZipTour will feature four separate spans across Hidden Valley. Riders will be able to zip from the main summer to West Mountain and from West Mountain to the valley. All four spans will have two lines so guests have the ability to ride side-by-side.

Construction is expected to begin soon and the ZipTour is expected to open next spring.

