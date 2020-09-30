Watch Live | Cal Fire provides updates on Zogg Fire in Shasta County

The Zogg Fire has resulted in three fatalities and one injury. While 146 structures have been destroyed in the blaze, another 1,528 structures are threatened.

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — 11:00 a.m. update:

Cal Fire SHU will provide updates on the status of the Zogg Fire, which reached over 50,000 acres overnight.

Original story:

The Zogg Fire continues to burn in Shasta and Tehama counties, and now sits at 51,955 acres and seven percent contained.

Cal Fire Shasta-Trinity Unit said in its latest incident report that fuels such as grass, oak woodland, chaparral and mixed timber are driving the fire forward. Hot and dry conditions, with temperatures climbing into the 90s, will continue to challenge fire crews.

"Firefighters will aggressively work towards establishing more containment today," Cal Fire SHU said in its report.

According to Cal Fire's morning incident update, "numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow." Thick smoke could make this effort difficult, if not impossible.

MAPS

Tehama County has provided a map that includes mandatory evacuations and warnings in the county. Red indicates mandatory evacuations and yellow indicates a warning.

Several roads in Shasta County are temporarily closed because of the fire.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.