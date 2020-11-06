Saint Louis Zoo reopens to members; weekend reservations sell out

The zoo reopens to the public on Saturday, but weekend reservations went fast

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo is ready to welcome back visitors, and reservations are going fast.

The zoo is now open to members and opens to the public on Saturday. But reservations for this weekend are already sold out, according to the zoo's website.

To limit crowd sizes and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, guests must register ahead of time for a specific time slot on a specific date, which will become available seven days prior to the date.

Most animal exhibits and attractions are open. A few, including the interiors of Penguin and Puffin Coast and Jungle of the Apes, remain temporarily closed.

Masks and face covering are required for everyone ages 9 and up except for those with medical exemptions. A full list of new safety guidelines and requirements is on the zoo's website.

To reserve a trip, go to stlzoo.org.

The Saint Louis Zoo is home to more than 13,000 animals and 555 species and is one of the few free zoos in the United States.