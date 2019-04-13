ST. LOUIS — A Loop Trolley has been temporarily taken out of commission after it collided with a car in the Delmar Loop Saturday afternoon.

Loop Trolley spokesperson Brittany Robbins said at around 1:10 p.m. a driver tried to make a u-turn in front of trolley car 001 at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Hamilton Boulevard. The driver hit the front right side of the trolley.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police responded to the accident. Robbins said no one was hurt and the motorist refused medical attention.

This is not the first accident involving a Loop Trolley. On two occasions, a car's side mirrors were clipped while the trolleys were undergoing test runs, and the trolley has been sideswiped in the past.

Trolley 001 was taken out of commission for inspection, with single trolley service currently running along the route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Loop Trolley ridership lower than projected, but supporters urge patience

RELATED: 'Clang, clang, bang!' went the Loop Trolley | Trolley hits illegally parked truck in practice run