$100K 'Money Match' prize won in Bridgeton

The winning ticket was purchased at Bridgeton Mobil at 12239 Natural Bridge Rd.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket was won by a Missouri Lottery player in Bridgeton, Missouri.

The prize was won by a Missouri Lottery playing on a "Money Match" Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Bridgeton Mobil at 12239 Natural Bridge Rd.

Players have won over $13.3 million in prizes playing the $5 "Money Match" game. According to the Missouri Lottery, over $2.5 million in winnings are unclaimed, including the top prize of $100,000.

St. Louis County players have won more than $205.1 million in prizes, according to the Missouri Lottery.

Find more information about the Missouri Lottery and unclaimed prizes here.