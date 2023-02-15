$100K 'Money Match' prize won in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A $100,000 winning Scratchers ticket was won by a Missouri Lottery player in Bridgeton, Missouri.
The prize was won by a Missouri Lottery playing on a "Money Match" Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Bridgeton Mobil at 12239 Natural Bridge Rd.
Players have won over $13.3 million in prizes playing the $5 "Money Match" game. According to the Missouri Lottery, over $2.5 million in winnings are unclaimed, including the top prize of $100,000.
St. Louis County players have won more than $205.1 million in prizes, according to the Missouri Lottery.
Find more information about the Missouri Lottery and unclaimed prizes here.
