$100K Powerball prize won in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket doubled after a player's Power Play number matched the drawn number.

The Missouri Lottery announced a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in November at the 7-Eleven at 6085 N. Lindbergh Blvd. in Hazelwood.

The winner's ticket matched four of the white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win the base prize of $50,000. The player added the Power Play option to his ticket and the prize doubled when the number drawn matched the ticket.

The winning numbers from the Nov. 7 drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The Powerball number was 10.

The prize was recently claimed on Jan. 19 at the Missouri Lottery office.

Powerball is a $2 per play, multi-state Draw Game. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A $747 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Monday, Feb. 6. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 10, 2022, and is now the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

