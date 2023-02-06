x
$100K Powerball prize won in Hazelwood

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Hazelwood doubled after a player's Power Play number matched the drawn number.
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket doubled after a player's Power Play number matched the drawn number. 

The Missouri Lottery announced a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in November at the 7-Eleven at 6085 N. Lindbergh Blvd. in Hazelwood. 

The winner's ticket matched four of the white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball number to win the base prize of $50,000. The player added the Power Play option to his ticket and the prize doubled when the number drawn matched the ticket. 

The winning numbers from the Nov. 7 drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56. The Powerball number was 10. 

The prize was recently claimed on Jan. 19 at the Missouri Lottery office. 

Powerball is a $2 per play, multi-state Draw Game. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. 

A $747 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Monday, Feb. 6. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 10, 2022, and is now the ninth-largest in U.S. history. 

Find information about current and past winning numbers and the Missouri Lottery here. 

