$50K Powerball prize won in St. Charles County

The Powerball ticket from the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at QuikTrip at 801 Belleau Creek Road in O'Fallon, Missouri.

O'FALLON, Mo. — One St. Louis-area player is a lucky winner after buying a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The Powerball ticket from the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at QuikTrip at 801 Belleau Creek Road in O'Fallon, Missouri.

The ticket matched four out of five white ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 57. The Powerball number was 15.

The $50,000 prize was claimed at the Lottery's St. Louis office on Feb. 27, according to Missouri Lottery.

Nine Missouri Lottery players have won the $50,000 Powerball base prize in 2023, according to Missouri Lottery. Two other players originally won $50,000 and turned it into $100,000. A third player won $150,000 by playing the Power Play option with Powerball.

Powerball is a $2 per-play multi-state Draw Game. Drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.