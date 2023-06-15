St. Louis County store sells $50K scratchers prize

The winning ticket was purchased from the Florissant Kwik Shop at 1253 Dunn Road.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player won $50,000 after purchasing a "$1,000,000 Money Multiplier" ticket in Florissant.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Florissant Kwik Shop at 1253 Dunn Road, Missouri Lottery said.

The ticket was the fourth $50,000 prize won on the "1,000,000 Money Multiplier" ticket. More than $16.4 million in prizes are still unclaimed in the game, including the top prize of $1 million.

St. Louis County lottery players won more than $205.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes in the last fiscal year. Retail partners in the county have received more than $19.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and $39 million in lottery funds have gone to county educational programs, the lottery said.

Across the United States, the Powerball jackpot shot up to $366 million for Saturday's drawing after Wednesday's winnerless drawing.

The lottery game hasn't seen a jackpot winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio.