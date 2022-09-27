Jefferson County lottery player wins $50K on scratcher in Barnhart

A Missouri lottery player in Jefferson County is the latest to win a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers game.

According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at an On the Run gas station in Barnhart located at 1727 Catlin Drive.

The player went to claim the prize on Sept. 13 at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis.

This lottery blowout is a $50 scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million.

Right now, there are over $222.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game including:

two top prizes of $5 million

14 prizes of $1 million

33 additional prizes of $50,000

During this fiscal year, players in Jefferson County won more than $42.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.

Local retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses.

In addition, more than $14.5 million in lottery revenue went toward education programs in the County.

