Dad wins $50K Powerball using numbers inspired by his kids

ST. LOUIS — One man won the Missouri Lottery Powerball using a combination of numbers related to his children.

The Missouri Lottery said the winner won a $50,000 Powerball prize on June 22. He purchased the winning ticket from Catlin Mobil at 1727 Catlin Dri. in Barnhart, Missouri.

“I try to pick them out for my kids because I have five kids,” the winner explained. “So it worked out!”

The ticket matches four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number. The winning numbers on that date were 6, 10, 31, 48 and 56 with a Powerball number of 12.

“I went to the store, and they were like, ‘It’s $50,000! You can come back here and check it out if you don’t believe me!’” he laughed. “I freaked out.”

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.

According to the lottery, in the last fiscal year, players in Jefferson County have won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers have received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses for selling the tickets and $13.5 million have gone to education programs from Lottery proceeds.

Earlier this week, two Missouri Lottery players split a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket purchased at Lindenwood Pub in St. Charles.

Last week, two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area, with one player winning $7.5 million and the second winning $1 million.