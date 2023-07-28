$50K Powerball prize won in St. Louis County

The winning ticket was sold at Energy Express at 13970 Manchester Road in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A lucky lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in St. Louis County, Missouri Lottery said.

The ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball in the Feb. 4, 2023, drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 15, 19 and 58, with a Powerball of 10.

The winner claimed their prize on July 17 in the Missouri Lottery's St. Louis office, Missouri Lottery said.

More than $200 million in Missouri Lottery prize money have been won in St. Louis County in the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery said.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is estimated at around $60 million, Missouri Lottery said. If the jackpot is hit, the "Jackpot Reset" promotion will be activated, giving players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.

Last week, four Missouri players won $50,000 and another won $1 million in the Powerball jackpot. A player in California claimed the $1 billion Powerball jackpot.