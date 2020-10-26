St. Louis woman wins $100,000 on scratcher bought at Sunset Hills gas station

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A St. Louis woman is a bit richer heading into the 2020 holiday season.
The Missouri Lottery announced Monday that Mary Anne Gadell of St. Louis won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery "Heaps of 500s" Scratchers ticket.
Gadell bought the ticket at the Petro Mart located at 1430 S. Kirkwood in Sunset Hills.
In the 2020 fiscal year, the Missouri Lottery said players in St. Louis County have won more than $179 million in prizes. Retailers have received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.