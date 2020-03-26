ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louisans hit the jackpot, a $2 million jackpot that is!

Mensur and Sanela Brka, of St. Louis, recently purchased a “100X The Cash” scratchers ticket from Zingers Mart at 5204 Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

This $20 purchase ended up being well worth the money.

Once they purchased their ticket, they went out to the parking lot to scratch it and revealed the $2 million prize, which is one of the top prizes for the “100X The Cash” ticket.

The scratcher is still offering more than $38 million in remaining prizes, including another top prize of $2 million and three second prizes of $100,000, according to the Missouri Lottery.

In the most recent fiscal year, lottery prizes in St. Louis County totaled nearly $169 million. The sales of lottery tickets purchased have led to over $16.3 million for retailers and $32.3 million for educational programs in St. Louis County.

