Winning $5.2M lottery ticket sold in St. Louis

The winning jackpot ticket for $5.2 million was sold at Kingshighway Mobil on 707 N. Kingshighway Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — If you recently purchased a Missouri Lottery ticket, you may have just become an overnight millionaire.

A winning jackpot ticket for $5.2 million was sold at the Mobil gas station at 707 N. Kingshighway Boulevard, which is near Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis. The numbers were drawn Saturday night.

The ticket was for Missouri’s original in-state draw game called Lotto, and the winning number combination was 5, 7, 22, 33, 34 and 35.

If you happen to be the lucky ticket holder, you’re advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, that’s until Sept. 2.

“Lotto is Missouri’s original in-state Draw Game, and so far it’s made 262 millionaires,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If you’re the newest Lotto winner, you can make an appointment at MOLottery.com to come in and claim your $5.2 million prize.”

Jackpot winners have 60 days after the claiming date to decide if they would like to receive the prize in one payment or spread over 25 annual payments.

The Lotto jackpot now resets to $1 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Just a week and a half earlier, a St. Louis man won $3 million after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket.

John Prowell loves playing the lottery and after he purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the Feb. 23 drawing, he was thrilled when he found out he won a big prize.