$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Valley Park

A second winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at QuikTrip in O'Fallon.

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — Check your tickets! There is a new millionaire in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Lottery announced a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at Alta Convenience in Valley Park, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The winning numbers were 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47. The Powerball number was 15.

A second winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at QuikTrip in O'Fallon. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number.

Missouri Lottery encourages the winners to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe until they are ready to claim their winnings. Winners have until July 27 to claim their prizes.

Prizes can be claimed by appointment at any of the four lottery offices. They are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.

Find all unclaimed Draw Games prizes of $50,000 or more on the Missouri Lottery website.