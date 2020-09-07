x
Woman wins $100K on scratcher bought in Florissant

She bought the winning ticket at New Halls Ferry Pit Stop
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis woman recently won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Jumbo Bucks” scratchers game.

Donna Fondren bought the winning ticket at New Halls Ferry Pit Stop located at 12785 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant.

“Jumbo Bucks” is a $5 scratcher game with more than $8.6 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000, according to a news release.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, the release said.

