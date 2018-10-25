LAKE CHARLES, La. — A teacher in Louisiana is going to be remembered for more than just the lessons she taught one former student in the classroom. She is giving him the gift of life.

Heather Mallet is a middle school science teacher. Last year, Hayden Diaz, a student at the school where she works, had one of his kidneys stop functioning.

Even though Diaz had never taken one of her classes, Heather Mallet says she immediately felt a calling to help.

"Never doubted it, never blinked an eye,” she told NBC station KPLC. “It's just something I know I'm supposed to do,"

Mallet says she just wants Hayden to have the regular life so many kids take for granted. The transplant is scheduled for next month.

