As the warmer weather starts to stick around, more motorcyclists are expected to be on the roads.

In the last few months, several people have died in motorcycle crashes in the St. Louis metro. On Saturday, bikers came together to pay tribute to one of those men. More than 300 bikers celebrated the life of a father, husband, and former police officer.

"He was definitely a good guy and touched a lot of lives," Nick Moore said. "I just can't believe how many people are here. There are a lot of people."

The massive group of people held a charity ride in Warrenton to honor JD Sinclair. Sinclair was killed after a motorcycle accident in March, just hours after a gig with his band.

"We were on the stage together. Musicians around here are a big family. We all grew up together," guitarist Phil Orf said.

Police said Sinclair and his wife were riding through the intersection of Strack Church Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wright City when a car hit their motorcycle. Tanya Sinclair, a paramedic, was on the back of the bike. His wife survived the crash, but now faces months of painful recovery.

"You just have to be aware of inherent dangers," business owner Matt SurDyke said.

RELATED: Warrenton musicians, first responders unite after fatal motorcycle accident

Surdyke, who sells motorcycles and who has been riding them since the age of seven, said he's working hard to make sure he never loses a fellow biker again.

"Wearing the right protective gear and taking a safety class is the right idea," he told 5 On Your Side.

Twice times a month his business offers a safety course to help riders. He said at all times motorcyclists and other drivers must be aware of the road.

"If you ride in that defensive mode you'll be a lot safer," he said.

Sinclair's loved ones are taking that message seriously. On Saturday, they rode past the last five bars where Sinclair's band used to play. It was a special send-off for a dear friend.

"I think that a lot of peoples' lives have gotten a little darker with JD gone," guitarist Scott Wilson said. "I know ours has."

A GoFundMe account set up for Tanya and the couple's four sons has raised more than $12,000.

Follow reporter Rico Bush on Facebook and Twitter.