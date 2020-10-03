MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released more details about who was in the home at the time of the child's death.

Deputies responded to the home on Bishop Road around 6:32 a.m. for a child reported to be unresponsive, according to a release sent from the sheriff's office.

The release says the baby boy was found by the mom's boyfriend. The child was pronounced dead after EMS arrived.

He was found near a space heater in a room alone, according to the release.

There were three adults in the home: the baby's mom, the mom's boyfriend, and the boyfriend's brother. All were taken to be questioned, the release says.

All three live at the home, and the boyfriend is not the baby's father, according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done on the body.

This is still an early investigation, and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

----------------

A baby was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a Macon coroner.

Chief Coroner Leon Jones says it happened at a home on the 4500-block of Bishop Road.

That's in west Macon off Columbus Road.

Jones says the baby was a boy and about five-months-old.

It appears he was left next to a space heater and had burns all over his body, according to Jones.

Coroner Lonnie Miley was on scene and calls it a "sad situation."

He says there were three other people in the home including the mother, but he's not sure who made the emergency call.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Family and Children Services are working to get a timeline of what happened.

At this time, the sheriff's office says there are no charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Pepper Baker

RELATED: Houston County wreck on I-75 north leaves mom, son dead

RELATED: Brianna Williams charged with 'willful torture, unlawful caging,' tampering with evidence in case of Jacksonville 5-year-old found dead in Alabama

RELATED: 2 dead, 2 injured after two separate car accidents on the same road in Johnson County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.