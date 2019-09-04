ST. LOUIS – The man accused of killing five people in 2016 has been found dead in the City of St. Louis Justice Center.

Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino was found dead at the City of St. Louis Justice Center, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Serrano-Vitorino is accused of killing a Kansas City, Kansas, neighbor and three other men at the neighbor's home on March 7, 2016 and then driving nearly 200 miles and killing 49-year-old Randy Nordman in New Florence, Missouri the following day.

He was in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. They said he was deported in April 2004 and illegally re-entered the country sometime later.

Police have not said how he died.

‘The Sheriff's Office received information this morning about the death of Pablo Serrano-Vitorino and is currently gathering information in the order to ensure the most accurate news release is made. We have received many calls and do plan to make this release as soon as possible. Please be patient and when we have the information we will pass it on. Thank You,’ The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook Tuesday morning.

