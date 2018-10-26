A broken hip turned into a lucky break for a New Jersey man.

Earl Livingston, 87, fell and broke his hip Tuesday while heading out to buy a lottery ticket.

A Jefferson Stratford Hospital worker invited him to join an employee pool after hearing his story.

The happy ending? A $1 million win.

The jackpot is split among 142 people with Livingston being the sole non-employee.

Livingston’s niece thought Uncle Earl was a little loopy when he told her the news.

