CARTER CO., Mo. – A man has been charged after a deputy and trooper were shot in Carter County, Missouri Friday morning.

James D. Cummings, 31, of Van Buren, Missouri, is charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cummings has been denied bond.

The Highway Patrol said it was assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at a home near Van Buren.

After officers tried to contact the person inside the home, he began firing from inside. A Missouri State trooper and a Carter County deputy were struck by gunfire. Both were transported to area hospitals.

The shooter was arrested after a standoff with police.

