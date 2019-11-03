LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead and his girlfriend was charged with first-degree murder after a shooting investigation in Lincoln County.

Deputies responded to a home on Lakota Acres at about 3 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find 63-year-old Keith Sweetin dead, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

His live-in girlfriend, 49-year-old Angela Medici, was arrested Monday morning.

Medici told investigators she shot Sweetin in the head after being assaulted by him earlier in the morning.

She was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and is being held on $300,000 bond.