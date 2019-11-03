LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman has been detained following a shooting investigation in Lincoln County.

Deputies responded to a home on Lakota Acres at about 3 a.m. Monday. They arrived to find a 63-year-old man dead, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

A 49-year-old woman is being called a person of interest in the man’s death. She has been detained.

Investigators are still working to contact family members of those involved.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.