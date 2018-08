ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a fatal accident in St. Clair County Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., a Nissan was traveling south on Stolle Road towards Dupo when it crossed the center line, for unknown reasons, and was hit head-on by a semi-truck.

The driver of the Nissan, 31-year-old Dennis Eldridge of High Ridge, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

