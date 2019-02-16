ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: Police say Cehic was found safe later Saturday night.

Police have issued an endangered person advisory for 26-year-old Edvin Cehic.

They say Cehic checked out of SLU Hospital on Friday after being admitted for a psychiatric evaluation and was last seen at 9616 Jesse Dr. on Saturday morning.

Cehic has a history of making suicidal statements and has several medical conditions including partial paralysis, speech impediments and cognitive impairment.

Cehic is about 5'3" and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.