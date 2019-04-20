SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Police are looking for the car that belongs to a man who was found dead in a Spanish Lake home on Saturday.

St. Louis County Police from the North County Precinct went to a home on the 900 block of Burgos Street at around 11:39 a.m. for a welfare check. Inside, they said they found a man dead who had suffered a physical injury.

The man's car, a black 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was missing from the scene. It is a four-door sedan with the Missouri license plate "HN6-H6P."

Police said anyone inside the car should be considered armed and dangerous.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact County Police at 636-529-8210. To stay anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).