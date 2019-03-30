PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Missouri is investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was found near an overturned boat in floodwaters Friday morning.

According to a press release, his family had called police on Thursday because they couldn't get in contact with him. Attempts to locate him on Thursday were unsuccessful.

The man's body was found at 11 a.m. on Friday during a search near Bean Lake, north of Weston, Missouri.

The man's name is being withheld so that family can be notified.

The official cause of death is pending the results of the medical examiner's investigation, but police say no foul play is suspected.