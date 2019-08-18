ST. LOUIS — A man has died in a shooting that left another man injured early Sunday morning in St. Louis.
Officers responded at 2:08 a.m. to the 1300 block of Hogan in the Carr Square neighborhood in north city. They arrived to find a man dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.
Later, another man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to this arms and legs. Police have not released his condition, but he is stable.
The St. Louis police homicide unit is investigating what happened. Police have not released any further details at this time.
Top stories people are reading right now:
- Loved ones react after 23-year-old man admits to firing shot that killed 7-year-old
- The facts on children and teens killed by firearms
- NFL running back, former Longhorn Cedric Benson killed in West Austin motorcycle crash
- St. Louis County priest already deemed sexually violent sentenced again
- Human trafficking routinely happens in plain sight. Parents are missing the signs.
- 'My mom was our everything' | Family speaks out after woman is killed in hit and run in Pontoon Beach