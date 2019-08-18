ST. LOUIS — A man has died in a shooting that left another man injured early Sunday morning in St. Louis.

Officers responded at 2:08 a.m. to the 1300 block of Hogan in the Carr Square neighborhood in north city. They arrived to find a man dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

Later, another man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds to this arms and legs. Police have not released his condition, but he is stable.

The St. Louis police homicide unit is investigating what happened. Police have not released any further details at this time.

