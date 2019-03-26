ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis.

Police were called to the intersection of Walsh Street and Minnesota Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Monday for a disturbance.

In a press conference, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said while investigating that disturbance, officers heard a muffled gunshot from a nearby apartment. When officers approached that apartment, a man came running out of the home armed with two guns.

Police asked the subject to stop running, but he turned toward the officers. That is when one officer opened fire, fatally shooting the man.

Police entered the apartment and located another man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police he got into a fight with his friend over one of the pistols, and his friend shot him in the leg before running out of the apartment.

Chief John Hayden said his officer is a 40-year-old veteran with 13 years on the police force.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed by the officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.