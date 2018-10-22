WASHINGTON -- A man was shot on Monday afternoon after police say he forcibly tried to enter the Fox 5 news station in Northwest, D.C.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 p.m at the news station located at 5100 Wisconsin Avenue in the Friendship Heights neighborhood.

A security guard discharged her weapon against the man after police say he kicked through the front door and entered the news station's lobby. At the scene, glass from the door could be seen scattered on the sidewalk.

The security guard was alerted by the forced entry and approached the man. The two had an encounter before the security guard shot the man in the torso.

Due to safety protocol, the man was unable to make it inside of the newsroom.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital conscious and breathing. Police say the man was alert, but did not comment on his condition. He is being described by Fox 5 as a 38-year-old African-American man. Police said the man was not armed when he tried to enter the building.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Fox 5 Anchor Jim Lokay took to Twitter to report that everyone at the news station was OK.

We're all okay here at #FOX5DC. Scary. We're going to jump on the air shortly and let you know what's going on. — Jim Lokay FOX 5 (@LokayFOX5) October 22, 2018

The station was on lockdown until all the employees were deemed safe.

