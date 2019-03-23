ALTON, Ill. — A man was shot and killed at a gas station in Alton Friday night.

Police were called to the Shell gas station at Brown and Washington where they said a fight happened between two men who knew each other.

Austin Pierson, 22, was shot inside the gas station. He died from his injuries.

Police said two crashes happened afterwards that were connected to the shooting.

The first crash happened in East Alton that was a hit-and-run and the second happened at Route 140 and 159 in Madison County. After the second crash, a 22-year-old man from Alton was arrested.

Police said he is connected to the shooting. He is in custody and charges are expected to be issued on Monday.

His identity hasn’t been released.